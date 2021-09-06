Top 10 Most Iconic Bosses in Gaming of All Time

Many of these iconic baddies have made a huge impact in long-running video game franchises.
For this list, we’ll be going over the most memorable bosses in games who made the biggest mark.
Many of these iconic baddies have made a huge impact in long-running video game franchises.
For this list, we’ll be going over the most memorable bosses in games who made the biggest mark.
Many of these iconic baddies have made a huge impact in long-running video game franchises.
For this list, we’ll be going over the most memorable bosses in games who made the biggest mark.
Our countdown includes Ridley “Metroid” Franchise (1986-), Nemesis “Resident Evil 3: Nemesis” (1999), Dr. Wily “Mega Man” Franchise (1987-), Ganon “The Legend of Zelda” Franchise (1986-) and more!
All the news and latest pictures as a host of new models are revealed at the first Munich running of Germany's motor..