Health Secretary announces extra £5.4bn for NHS

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced £5.4 billion of extra funding for the NHS, saying it will be used to “help respond to the pandemic and to help tackle the waiting lists”.

However, the cabinet minister would not be drawn on whether the government will raise national insurance to cover future costs of social care.

Report by Buseld.

