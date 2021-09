Stolen dog found in Dundalk gets private flight home to NC Stolen dog found in Dundalk gets private flight home to NC

NORTH CAROLINA PUP... REUNITEDWITH HER OWNER.

SOMEHOW... HERDOG ENDED UP HERE IN DUNDALK.WMAR 2 NEWS ABBY ISAACSEXPLAINS HOW ITLL AHAPPENED... AND HOW NIGELASRETURNED HOME.THE DOG NIGEL WAS FOUND INTHIS ALLEY OF DUNKDALK,HUNDREDS OF MILEFRS OM HISHOME.

BUT WITHIN A FEW DAYS HEWAS BACK WITH HIS FALYMIBECAUSE A COMMUNITY CAMETOGETHER.

4:04-08 SHEILA- eyThgot him home to me and as yousee he has not left my side ITTOOK AN ENTIRE COMMUNITYWORKING TOGETHER TO MAKE THISREUNION POSSIBLE.

8:38 TSNAkiss NIGEL WAS FOD ROUNAMING ADUNDALK ALLEY ON SEPTEMBERFIRST.

COMMUNITY RESCUER LEAHBIDDINGER USED HER HAND HELDSCANNER TO CHECK HIM FOR AMICRO CHIP AND GOT A MAT..CHBUT THE CATCH, THE OWNER LIVEDIN NORTH CAROLINA!

SHEILASALAZAR SAID NIGEL WAS STOLENFROM HER FAYETTEVILLENEIGHBORHOOD A FEW DAYS PRIOR.2:29-32 LEAH- Then it was kindof like what do we do.

NIGELSTAYED AT DOG E STYLES INESSEX WHILE THEY REHEACD OUTTO AMELIA AIR, AN ORGANIZAONTITHAT SAVES ANIMALS FROM HIGHKILL AND FLIES THEM TO RESCUESWHO CAN FIND THEM HOMES.4:16-22 LEAH BIDDINGER //HELPED REUNITE NIGEL WITHFAMILY- They get animals inb sadituations back into goodsituations.

They araneamazing organization 1:41-48JORDAN MCCARTHY // AMELIA AIRPILOT- I know I would bedevastated if one of myur fbabies disappeared so itas wdefinitely a moving thintoghelp TWO VIRGINIA PILOTSVOLUNTEERED TO FLY NIGEL HOMEAND SUNDAY, E HMADE THE TRIP,FIRST CLASSS OF COURSE.1:24-30 JORDAN MCCARTHY //AMELIA AIR PILOT- It was goodto see him go home, he washappy.

He snuggled in my lapthe whole flight SALAZAR WHOJUST ADOPTED NIGEL FROM ASHELTER IN MAY, WAS EXTREMELYGRATEFUL, ESPECIALLY BECAUSEITBEEN STOLEN FROM HER, BUT ITTHE FIRST HAPPY ENDING.5:27-40 Sheila Salazar //NIGELS OWNER- To fight wi mtheand help me get him home, Igrateful like no words ncaeven& 5:16-28 LEAH- Knowingthe rescue community was ableto come together and make thishappen is overwhelmingI.still in awe of what happedneTAG- WE HAVE MORE INFORMATIONABOUT AMELIA AIR ON OURWEBSITE WMAR 2 NEWS DOT COM.IN DUNDALK ABBY ISAACS WMAR 2NEWS.in schools, like we just know,okay, this is what hap