Ruby Scoops owner makes it to Food Network show finale

JERRY'S CLASH OF THE CONES AIRSTONIGHT...AND A LOCAL ICE CREAMSHOP OWNER IS ONE OF THEFINALISTS.RABIAKAMARA OPENED RUBY SCOOPSIN 20-20...AND DEBUTED ONTHE FOOD NETWORK REALITYCOMPETITION SH OWLASTMONTH.SHE'S ONE OFTHREE FINALISTS COMTPEING FOR20-THOUSAND DOLALRS.KAMARA SAYS SHE'S GRATEFUL FORTHE EXPERIENCE...ANDHOPES IT WILL SERVE AS ANINSPIRATION FOR OTHERS TOFOLLOW THEIR DREAMS.A BIG PART OF WHAT DRIVES MEREALLY IS HONORING THECHILD IN ME THAT EVEN INSPIREDMETO BE SO INTO FOOD AND INTOSWEETS AND INTO ICE CREAM.SO ICARRY HER WITH ME EVERY DAY.ANDTHE FACT THAT OTHER LITTLE GIRLSTHAT LOKO LIKE ME, A LITTLEBOYS THAT LOOKED LIKE ME CANWATCH THIS.AND THEY DECIDED THEY WANT TOMAKE ICE CREAM IF YOU CHOOSESOMEONE WHO LOOKS LIKE THEMDOING IT.SO IT'S NOT JUST ABOUT ME, IT'SBIGGER TH MEAN.KAMARA SAYSH ER GOAL GOING INWAS TO MAKE IT TO THE FINALS...AND SHE'S EXCITED THAT ITACTUALLYHAPPENED.SHE SAYS SHE'SGRATEFUL FOR THE WHOLEEXPERIENCE...AND FOR THECHANCE TO BE ABLE TO DO WHATSHE'S PASSIONATE OABUT ON ANATIONAL PLATFORM.