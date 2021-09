Lauren Lewis, a partner at StaffBuffalo, said there are plenty of jobs available in Western New York.

With four federal unemployment programs ending for millions of Americans, the job hunt is on.

Experts say there are a large number of jobs open in Western New York as unemployment benefits end

LAUREN: ITHINK WE'RE STARTING TO SEE ATREND OF PEOPLE LOOKING FORTHEIR NEXT JOB OPPORTUNITIESWHICH IS AWESOME TO SEE.LAUREN LEWIS... A PARTNER WITHSTAFFBUFFALO... SAYS THERE AREPLENTY OF JOB OPPORTUNITIESRIGHT HERE IN WESTERN NEWYORK.

LAUREN: THERE'S A LARGENUMBER OF JOBS OPEN IN WESTERNNEW YORK ACROSS A VARIETY OFINDUSTRIES.

ACROSSMANUFACTURING, WAREHOUSEPOSITIONS, CUSTOMER SERVICEPOSITIONS, IN THE HOSPITALITYAND RESTAURANT INDUSTRIESYOU'RE SEEING IT.

LEWIS SAYSPOSITIONS ARE AVAILABLE ACROSSNEARLY EVERY INDUSTRY AT EVERYLEVEL.

LAUREN: THERE'SPOSITIONS FROM ENTRY LEVELPOSITIONS, CUSTOMER SERVICEPOSITIONS, ADMINISTRATIVEPOSITIONS, UP TO GREATACCOUNTING JOBS AND ATTORNEYPOSITIONS.

JIMMY BUTERA - THEPRESIDENT OF THE WESTERN NEWYORK RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION -SAYS 80 TO 90 PERCENT OFRESTAURANTS ARE SEEKINGWORKERS AS WELL.

JIMMY: IT'SNOT LIKE ONE POSITION ISAVAILABLE.

THERE'S MANYPOSITIONS ALL AROUND.

OLIVIA:ARE YOU HOPING THIS WEEKRESTAURANTS WILL SEE MOREAPPLICATIONS?

JIMMY: I AM VERYHOPEFUL FOR THAT.

FINGERSCROSSED.

I HOPE THAT IT'S NOTJUST THE RESTAURANT INDUSTRYBUT IT'S ALL INDUSTRIES SEEINGAPPLICANTS COMING THROUGH.WITH SO MANY LOOKING TOHIRE... LEWIS SAYS THERE AREWAYS EMPLOYERS CAN MAKETHEMSELVES STAND OUT.

LAUREN:EMPLOYERS CAN REALLY SETTHEMSELVES APART BY TALKINGABOUT EVERYTHING THEY OFFERBEYOND THE DAY TO DAY OF THEJOB LIKE WHAT THEIR CULTURE ISLIKE AT THE ORGANIZAITON, WHATTYPE OF BENEFITS THEY OFFER,WHAT THE SCHEDULE IS LIKE.

ANDFOR THOSE SEEKING JOBS...LAUREN: DON'T BE HESITANT.START GETTING OUT THERE.

PUTYOUR FEELERS OUT THERE.CONNECT WITH PEOPLE YOU KNOWTHAT HAVE POSITIONS ATCOMPANIES THAT YOU AREINTERESTED IN OR ARE IN AFIELD OR A TYPE OF JOB THATYOU'RE INTERESTED IN.

PUT YOURFEELERS OUT THERE.

STARTTALKING TO PEOPLE.

STARTAPPLYING TO POSITIONS ANDESPECIALLY, GO ON THOSEINTERVIEWS.

