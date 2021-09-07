Labor Day marks end of federal pandemic unemployment benefits

The blow is threefold: Gig workers no longer qualify for unemployment insurance.
People who are unemployed can no longer receive an extra $300 in benefits.
And the amount of time a person can receive unemployment benefits reverts to 26 weeks.
The blow is threefold: Gig workers no longer qualify for unemployment insurance.
People who are unemployed can no longer receive an extra $300 in benefits.
And the amount of time a person can receive unemployment benefits reverts to 26 weeks.
Federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits ended over Labor Day weekend in Kansas. The benefits had already ceased in Missouri.
Watch Video“I went back on food stamps. That’s the only way I’m eating. Other than that, I make $700 to pay my..