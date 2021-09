Local teens host walk of commemoration

A pair of West Michigan teenagers organized a 13-mile walk to pay tribute to the 13 soldiers recently killed in Afghanistan.

A PAIR OFWEST MICHIGAN TEENAGERS SPENTTHEIR DAY OFFFROM SCHOOL, PAYING TRIBUTE TOTHE 13 SOLDIERSRECENTLY KILLED IN AFGHANISTAN.FOX17'S MARISA OBERLEINTRODUCES US TO THEM NEW AT 10.nats - music TRUDGING ALONGLEONARD STREETNEAR THE BELTLINE, AUSTINCOLEMAN AND CJ KARMANPULL AND PUSH THROUGH - 14:16:11"I just believe that they needmorerecognition and they deserve waymorethan what they do come home to."EACH STEP TAKEN MEANT TOCOMMEMORATE THE SERVICE MEMBERSON THEIR SHIRTS.

14:09:23 "Theydind't have to do what they did.They were fighting for us."MONDAY MORNING - THE LONG TIMEFRIENDS FROMBYRON CENTER BEGAN A 13 MILETREK - WALKING INTO HTE EARLYEVENING ALONGSIDE FAMILY ANDFRIENDS ATTIMES THROUGHOUT GRAND RAPIDS -ALL IN HONOR OF THE 13 SOLDIERSWHO DIED DURING A BOMBING LASTMONTH AT THE KABUL AIRPORT, ASTHE U-S WITHDREW FROM THECOUNTRY AFTER NEARLY 20YEARS OF WAR.

14:09:38 "It wasjust a sad moment, it was atragedy." THEY SAY THIS ISTHEIR AWY TO SHOW SUPPORT FORTHOSEFAMILIES - AND ADVOCATE FORBETTER VETERANSRESOURCES.

Nats - music THETEENS HOPING IT INSPIRES PEOPLETO DO SOMETHING TOO.

14:16:31"Some are marrid eand some areleaving their family behind,their kids, it'sjust not right for them to notget what theydeserve." MO FXO17NEWSAUSTIN AND CJ SAY BOTH OF THEIRFAMILIES HAVE A HISTORY OFSERVICE, WHICH ADDED TO THEIRMOTIVATION.AUSTIN HOPES TO ALSO ENLIST INTHEFUTURE.WHILE