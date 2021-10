How COVID-19 transformed the future of medicine | Daniel Kraft

The pandemic forced the world to work together like never before and, with unprecedented speed, bore a new age of health and medical innovation.

Physician-scientist Daniel Kraft explains how breakthroughs and advancements like AI-infused antiviral discoveries and laboratory-level diagnostic tools accessible via smartphones are paving the way for a more democratized, connected and data-driven future of medicine and personalized care.