Fort Myers woman struggling to get unemployment to stop

At a time when many are trying to get access to much-needed unemployment payments in our state, one Southwest Florida woman is hoping she can get them to stop!

FOX 4’’ROCHELLE ALLEYNE INTRODUCES USTO A WOMAN WHO IS AMONG THOSECURRENTLY LOCKED OUT...BUT *SHENEEDS TO GET BACK INTO HERACCOUNT...FOR A *MUCH DIFFERENTREAS.ON{PK}FAYE HENDERSON’S STORY...STARTS LE SOIK MANY WE’VE HEARDDURING THE PANDEMI..C.((Faye Henderson//UnemploymentAccount Locke)d)"I got laid off the job due toCOVID, they closed the daycaredown for a while"THAT WAS IN MARCH OF THISYEAR...DAN WHILE LOOKING FOR A NEWJOB...SHE SAYS SHE SIGNED UP FORUNEMPLOYMENT...((Faye Henderson//UnemploymentAccount Locked))"I go in and claim every twoweeks, plus I do my work searchbecause I’ve been searching forwork."AND THAT SEARCH...HAS *FINAYLLPAID OFF...((Faye Henderson//UnemploymentAccount Locked))"Next week Wednesday, I’’starting a job."BUT HENDERSON SAYS...FOR THELAST MONTH...SHE’S BEEN TRYING TO GET TOINHER UNEMPLOYMENT ACCOUNT...TO TELL THE STATE THE GOODNEWS...AND *END HER BENEFITS...BUT HER ACCOUNTS ILOCK!ED((Faye Henderson//UnemployntmeAccount Lock))ed"So how am I supposed to go into let them know that my worksearch is okay.

’I’m good.

Idon’t need unemployment.

I’mgoing back to work."SHE SAYS SHE’S ACREHED OUT FORHELP...AND WAS INITIALLY TOLTODVERIFY HER IDENTITY THROUGHI-DE.-M((Faye Henderson//UnemploymentAccount Locked))"I did the process, everythingwent through.

My uploads, mylicense, all the information,the dumocents they wanted?

Itwent through."AND HER FEAR NOW...IS THAT THEMONEY WILL KEEP ADDING UP IN HERACCOU.NT((Faye Henderson//UnemploentymAccount Locked))"So what are you all going todo?

You’re gonna cite me?

Yougonna penalize me?

I start a joband stillan c’t get in to letyou all know?

I REACHED OUT TO THE D-E-O FOR ANSWERS...AND THEY SAID THE BEST WAY FOR MS. HENDERSON TO GET HELP...IS FOR HER TO REACH OUT TO THEIR HELP CENTER. WELL MS. HENDERSON SAYS...SHE DID! AND OVER THE WEEKEND SHE TOLD ME THAT A CUSTOMER SERVICE REP ENCOURAGED HER TO RE-APPLY FOR UNEMPLOYMENT IN ORDER TO GET BACK INTO HER ACCOUNT...SO SHE CAN TELL THEM SHE DOESN'T NEED THOSE BENEFITS