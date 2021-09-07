Mason's American Legion raised $32,000 for local wood carver to replace soldier statues by City Hall

American Legion Post 148 in Mason raised $32,000 in just one year, to pay a local wood carver to replace eight soldier statues stationed outside Mason City Hall.

