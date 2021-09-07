Woman dumps her fiancé after learning the ‘dishonest’ way he paid for her engagement ring

A woman is convinced her cousin scammed her out of money to buy his fiancée an engagement ring.She asked Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum for advice.As she explained, her cousin Charles asked to borrow $200.He claimed his girlfriend's dog was in an accident and that he needed the money for its emergency surgery.The Reddit poster loaned him the cash, only to discover the dog was never hurt."Charles made up that story because he was desperate to buy her a diamond ring.

I got furious because I hate it when people lie to me, so I told his fiancée about it," the reddit poster said."He's mad because I told his fiancée that he scammed me, and now she broke up with him for good.

He's blaming me for everything".Reddit users thought the poster had every right to tell the fiancée."He made up an emergency to try and scam money from you versus just asking to borrow money," a user said