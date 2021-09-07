GMC Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX Off-Road Concept Unveiled

GMC revealed its Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX concept truck today at Overland Expo Mountain West 2021, exploring GMC’s vision for its growing lineup of premium yet capable trucks and SUVs.

Building on the capability of Canyon AT4, the concept further elevates Canyon’s off-road credibility by showing how it could be customized for an overlanding enthusiast.

The concept truck could confidently handle a variety of obstacles encountered far from civilization with a 27.7-degree approach angle and a ground clearance of 10.0 inches, boosted by 33-inch BFGoodrich KM3 Mud-Terrain tires on 17-inch AEV Crestone wheels.

The vehicle could engage in water fording up to 32.1 inches, and its custom-tailored snorkel could allow for filtered and cooler air intake.