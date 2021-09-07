CUBE Concept Dynamic Cargo - inspired by BMW

BMW Group is providing fresh impetus with two innovative micromobility concepts for emission-free urban mobility, intelligently rethought for increased sustainability in urban traffic.

These concepts are being implemented in collaboration with partner companies CUBE and SoFlow.

Official communication of the licenses granted by the BMW Group to the two partners will be made during Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung (IAA) Mobility 2021, which takes place from 7th to 12th September in Munich.

The CUBE Concept Dynamic Cargo inspired by BMW is a compact, three-wheeled cargo bike concept that combines high agility with flexible usage options and increased year-round suitability.

It also boasts a variable-use loading platform with innovative attachments for transporting loads and/or children as well as for leisure activities.