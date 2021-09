Minor girls paraded without cloths in MP village to please rain gods | Oneindia News

Minor girls in a tribal village in Madhya Pradesh were made to walk nak*d and beg locals for relief from a drought-like situation and to appease the rain god.

The incident happened in Damoh district on Sunday as part of a ritual.

