Fill the Fridge food drive kicks off Tuesday

OUR ANNUAL FILL THEFRIDGE FOOD DRIVESTARTS TODAY WITHHARVESTERS--- ATPARTICIPATING PRICECHOPPERS ACROSS THEMEO.TRIF YOU'RE WRITING OUTYOUR GROCERY LIST FORTHIS WEEK --WE HOPE YOU'LL ADDSOME EXTRA ITEMS TOHELP FAMILIES IN NEED --RIGHT HERE IN THEKANSAS CITY AREA.MY CO-ANCHOR LINDSAYSHIVELY IS LIVE ATHE TBARRY ROAD LOCATIONTHIS MORNING-- LINDSAY,THE NEED IS BIG THISYEAR TO HELP THOSE INOUR COMMUNY.ITTAYLOR-- I'M LIVE IN THENORTHLAND-- ATHE TPRICE CHOPPER ON BARRYROAD NEAR NORTH OAK.TODAY--- YOU CAN CE OMOUT AND BUY PERIABSHLEITEMS FOR OURHARVESTERS FOODTRUCK.SOME STATSN OHARVESTERS:ONE IN 8 PEOPLE IN OURAREA MAY BE FOODSEINCURE DUE TO THEPANDEMIC-- 12.4% OF THEPOPULATION.FOR CHILDREN, MORETHAN 99-THOUSAND MIGHTBE FOOD INSECU.

RETHATS 16 PERCENT OFCHILDREN UNDER 18 INAREA, OR ONE IN X.SIYOU CAN GO INSIDE PRICECHOPPER, GET YOUR NORMALGROCERIES AND ADD A FEWPERISHABLE ITEMS TO DONATE.ONCE OUTSIDE, HAND YOURDONATIONS TO HARVESTERS -WHO WILL PUT EVERYTHININGTHEIR REFRIGERATED TRUCK.FROM THERE - THE FOOISDSENT TO FOOD PANTRIES ANDFAMILIES ACROSS THE KANSASCITY AREA.SO GRAB YOUR SHOPPING LISTAND HELP US FILL THE FRIE.DGYOU CAN CHECK THELOCATIONS, FIND A LIST OFNEEDED DONATIONS AND MOREAT KSHB.COM SLASH FILL THEFRIDGE.HERE'S A LIST OF ITEMSTHAT YOU CAN DONATE TOHELP.MilkButterCheeseOrange juiceHot dogsApplesBaconYogurtOrangesPre-packaged lunch meatsAGAIN TODAY-- WE'RE ATTHE LOCATION ONNORTHEAST BARRY ROADIN THE NORTHLAND.WE'LL BE AT ALLDIFFERENT LOCAONTISTHROUGHOUT THE WEEK.YOU CAN FIND MOREINFORMATION ONLINE ATKSHB DOT COM SLASH FILLTHE FRIDGE.THANK YOU LINDSAY.IF YOU CAN DONATE TOFILL THE FRIDGE, WEABSOLUTELY APPRECIATEIT.BUT IF YOU NEED ESTHERESOURCES, THIS ISEXACTLY WHY WE"REDOING THIS FOOD DRIVE.ALL OF THIS EKWE"SDONATIONS, THE MILK,FRESH PRODUCE ANDMEAT " ALL GOES TOFOOD PANTRIES ACROSSTHE KANSAS CITY AREA.YOU CAN FIND A PANTRYNEAR YOU THAT PARTNERSWITH HARVESTERS " ALLONLINE.THIS IS WHAT THE SEARCHTOOL LOOKS LIKE.JUST TYPE IN YOUR ZIPCODE " AND HERE IS ALIST OF NEARBY PANTRIES.YOU CAN FIND LOCATIONS,HOURS, AND CONTACTINFORMATION ALL ONHE.

REWE HAVE A LINK TO THISSEARCH TOOL ON OURWEBSITE, K-S-H-BOT DCOM SLASH FILL THEFRIDGE.