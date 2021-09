Several shot in Indianapolis on Labor Day

LET YOU KNOW IF THERE ARE ANYTROUBLE SPOTSO AVOID, RAFAEL.Rafael: MONITORING ADEVELOPING STORY.MORE BLOODSHED AFTER A VIOLENTWEEKEND HERE IN THE CAPITALCITY.METRO POLICE INVESTIGATING ADEADLY SHOOTING ON THE CITY'SWEST SIDE.HERE ARE THE DETAILS AS WE HAVETHEM IN THE WRTV NEWSROOM.OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO THE OFFI6500 BLOCK OF GLEN ARM COURTJUST BEFORE 4:00 THIS MORNING.NEAR 34th AND NORTH HIGH SCHOOLROAD.WHEN POLICE ARRIVED, THEY FOUNDA MAN WITH GUNSHOT WOUNDS.THEN THEY TELL US THAT HE DIEDAT THE SCENE.THERE IS TO WORD YET ON APOSSIBLE MOTIVE OR ANY ARRESTSHAVE BEEN MADE IN THIS ONGOINGCASE.