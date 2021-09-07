New COVID-19 assessment center opens in West Nashville

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management, in partnership with Meharry Medical College and the Metro Public Health Department, opened a new Community Assessment Center to offer COVID-19 testing and vaccinations on Tuesday.
The Nashville Office of Emergency Management, in partnership with Meharry Medical College and the Metro Public Health Department, opened a new Community Assessment Center to offer COVID-19 testing and vaccinations on Tuesday.
Some people waited in line for a couple hours to get tested Monday at Nashville’s Murfreesboro Pike COVID-19 assessment center.