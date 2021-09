5 Facts You Didn't Know About Cuba From Award-Winning Author Ada Ferrer

The history of Cuba lends itself to monumental and epic tellings, and its relationship with the United States is complicated.

As a Cuban-American, Ada Ferrer has a unique perspective on this sometimes tense history, and in CUBA: AN AMERICAN HISTORY, she gives us a front-row seat as we witness the evolution of the modern nation, with its dramatic record of conquest and colonization, of slavery and freedom, of independence and revolutions made and unmade.