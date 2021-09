Jennifer Hudson Looks Back On Her Most Memorable Fashion Moments

Jennifer Hudson continues to turn heads with her fashion A-game, most recently in a custom gown at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Fashion Show at the Piazzetta San Marco in Venice.

ET Canada's Sangita Patel recently caught up with the Oscar winner, who looked back on some of her most memorable fashion moments from red carpets past, including her award-winning Oscar de la Renta gown.