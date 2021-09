3 Of The Coolest New Hotels To Visit In 2021

The Condé Nast Traveler Hot List highlights the sexiest, most service-driven and downright coolest hotel openings each year from all around the world.

Today we're highlighting a new modern classic with the Emeline in Charleston, SC, the stylish and towering Thompson Dallas, and Little Palm Island Resort & Spa on a reborn private island in the Florida Keys.