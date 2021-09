Couple pleads not guilty to charges in teen's death

A retired Massachusetts State Police captain and his wife faced charges Tuesday in connection with the death of a teenager who died while at a pool party at his home.

I’M JESSICA BROWN.ANTOINET IS TEOFF.THE COUPLE PLEADED NOT GUILTYTHIS MORNING TO RECKLESSENDANGERMENT CHARGES.OUR MARY SALADNA IS LIVE AT THECOURTHOUSE IN DEDHAM WITHREACTION.MARY.MARY: ALONZO POLK’S FAMILY ANDFRIENDS GATHERED HERE ONHE TFRONT STEPS OF DEDHAM DISTRICTCOURT THIS MORNING.THEY’RE CALLING FOR JUSTICE FORALONZO’S DEATH.POLICE SAY THE 17-YEAR-OLDVARSITY ATHLETE WAS PULLED FROMA POOL AT JAMES AND LEIESLCOUGHLIN’S DEDHAM HOME THE NIGHTOF JUNE 6.HE DIED FOUR DAYS LATER.DEDHAM POLICE SAY OFFICERS FOUND"OBVIOUSLY INTOXICATED" TEENS ATTHE COUPLE’S HOME AND A LIGHTFOR THE DEEP END OF THE POOLDISCONCTNEED, LEAVING IT DIMLYLIT.THE COUGHLINS PLEADED NOT GUILTYTO CHARGES OF RECKLESSENDANGERMENT OF A CHILD ANDFURNISHING ALCOHOL TO A PERSONUNDER .21THEY WERE RELEASED ON THEIRPERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE.