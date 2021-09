Chancellor explains 'new role' for government amid tax rise

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak explains the "permanent new role" the government is taking on amid tax rises to pay for social care.

He says the country needs to share the cost of care collectivelly and the NHS needs more funding to make it through the backlog of patients caused by COVID.

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn