Top Medical Journals Warn Climate Change Is The 'Greatest Threat' To Global Public Health

Over 200 medical journals urged global leaders to take action on climate change.

NPR reports that the warning came via an unprecedented joint statement urging world leaders to cut emissions.

According to their statement, measures must be taken to avoid, "catastrophic harm to health that will be impossible to reverse.".

The joint statement was published in leading journals such as The Lancet, The New England Journal of Medicine and the British Medical Journal.

No temperature rise is 'safe.'

In the past 20 years, heat-related mortality among people over 65 years of age has increased by more than 50%, Medical journal joint statement, via NPR.

NPR reports that the warning precedes major climate negotiations scheduled for this fall.

In November, world leaders will gather to discuss new commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the COP26 conference in Scotland.

The current strategy of encouraging markets to swap dirty for cleaner technologies is not enough, Medical journal joint statement, via NPR.

Governments must intervene to support the redesign of transport systems, cities, production and distribution of food, markets for financial investments, health systems, and much more, Medical journal joint statement, via NPR.

