The Matrix Resurrections with Keanu Reeves | "The Choice is Yours" Teaser

Check out the official trailer tease "The Choice is Yours" for the science fiction action movie The Matrix Resurrections, directed by Lana Wachowski.

It stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt.

The Matrix Resurrections Release Date: December 22, 2021 In Theaters and On HBO Max After you watch The Matrix Resurrections drop a review.

