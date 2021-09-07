Remembering the Founder of the Black Panthers
Remembering the Founder of the Black Panthers

‘We assumed that we would have young lives because we were actually putting our lives on the line — Fredrika Newton, president of the Dr. Huey P.

Newton Foundation, discusses the work of the Black Panther party, the dangers of being a Black activist, and more in this NowThis exclusive.

» Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/knowthis_youtube » Subscribe to NowThis: http://go.nowth.is/News_Subscribe For more racial justice and politics news, subscribe to NowThis News.

#BlackPanthers #FredrikaNewton #CivilRights #Politics #News #NowThis