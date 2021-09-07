Remembering the Founder of the Black Panthers

‘We assumed that we would have young lives because we were actually putting our lives on the line — Fredrika Newton, president of the Dr. Huey P.

Newton Foundation, discusses the work of the Black Panther party, the dangers of being a Black activist, and more in this NowThis exclusive.

» Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/knowthis_youtube » Subscribe to NowThis: http://go.nowth.is/News_Subscribe For more racial justice and politics news, subscribe to NowThis News.

#BlackPanthers #FredrikaNewton #CivilRights #Politics #News #NowThis