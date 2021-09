Health Sec: Waiting lists could rise to 13m without action

Health Secretary Sajid Javid claims waiting lists for several medical procedures could rise as high as 13 million if "it was business as usual".

Emphasising the importance of the rise of National Insurance, he says it will "end the lottery" of how UK citizens pays for social care.

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn