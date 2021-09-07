What does 1437 mean on TikTok and why are people texting each other that code?

People are messaging each other "1437" because of its special meaning.

Here's what "1437" means on TikTok.The internet slang "1437" means "I love you forever" on TikTok.Each numeral reflects the number of letters in the corresponding word.1 = I.4 = L-O-V-E.3 = Y-O-U.7 = F-O-R-E-V-E-R.TikTok isn't the only place you might see "1437" used this way, it's been a popular term for years on social media.According to Cyber Definitions, "1437 [...] can also be used casually as a throwaway line to add weight to a request for a favor"