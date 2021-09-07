Mom-to-be enrages sister after allegedly ‘stealing’ her baby name idea

A woman and her sister are feuding over having similar baby names for their unborn children.

She asked Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum for help.The Reddit poster and her husband found out they were having a son.

She and her husband later revealed the name they chose for him to their families.But her sister claimed the name was too similar to one she wanted for her future child."She demanded I didn’t use the name.

By the way, she wasn’t pregnant at this time but they were trying for another baby".The Reddit poster decided not to change her son's name; however, she may have lost a sister in the process."She told me we aren’t sisters anymore and since then, hasn’t talked to me or my husband.

I lost a sister over a stupid list of baby names" .Reddit users didn't think the poster had any reason to change the name."She is being a lunatic," one person said.

"She doesn't own the name.

It's not even the same name," another wrote