Remembering ‘The Wire’ Actor Michael K. Williams, Who Died at 54 | THR News

The 'Lovecraft Country' star and five-time Emmy nominee was found dead in his Brooklyn home on Monday, an NYPD rep told The Hollywood Reporter.
The Emmy-nominated actor best known for playing Omar Little was found dead Monday inside his Brooklyn home at the age of 54.
Hollywood actor Wendell Pierce knows the world lost a true icon in Michael K. Williams‘ passing. The veteran entertainer has..