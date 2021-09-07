MINI Electric Pacesetter inside and out

The Mini Electric Pacesetter inspired by JCW, which is a mighty long name for such a little car.

It looks like a blast, and although it's not exactly a production car or the direct forebear of a car that will be offered, it does hint that there will be high-performance electric Minis.

Mini made some major modifications to the Pacesetter to get it ready to lead race cars.

It weighs 287 pounds less than the Mini Cooper SE that it's based on, giving it a total weight of 2,712 pounds.

Much of that weight loss comes from the gutted interior, which now has a welded-in roll cage, race seats and six-point harnesses.

While not particularly related to weight saving, the seats also have a neat 3D-printed material for the cushions that can be made in different colors and densities.

The electric motor and battery are unchanged at 181 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque, but the weight loss means that it hits 62 mph in 6.7 seconds, an improvement of 0.6 over the road car.