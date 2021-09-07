BTS’ ‘Butter’ Resurges to No. 1 on Hot 100 Chart | Billboard News

BTS' "Butter" resurges to No.
1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a 10th total week at the summit.
The song returns to the top following the release of its new Megan Thee Stallion remix.
BTS' "Butter" resurges to No.
1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a 10th total week at the summit.
The song returns to the top following the release of its new Megan Thee Stallion remix.
BTS' "Butter" spends a ninth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. It now boasts the longest command of 2021..
BTS bounds onto the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart at No. 1 with its new single "Permission to Dance." The South Korean septet..
BTS' "Butter" rules the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a seventh week, encompassing its entire run on the ranking so far, dating..