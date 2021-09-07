BTS’ ‘Butter’ Resurges to No. 1 on Hot 100 Chart | Billboard News
BTS’ ‘Butter’ Resurges to No. 1 on Hot 100 Chart | Billboard News

BTS' "Butter" resurges to No.

1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a 10th total week at the summit.

The song returns to the top following the release of its new Megan Thee Stallion remix.