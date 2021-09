Lisa Barlow Talks Jen Shah's Legal Troubles And 'Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City' Season 2

Lisa Barlow reveals why she’s “hoping for the best” for “RHOSLC” co-star Jen Shah amid her current legal battle.

Shah was arrested earlier this year for her alleged involvement in a U.S.-wide telemarketing scheme.“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” returns Sept.

12 on Slice.