Phoebe Waller-Bridge Exits Amazon’s ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ TV Series | THR News

The project starring Donald Glover will recast the role and remains on track for a 2022 debut.
The project starring Donald Glover will recast the role and remains on track for a 2022 debut.
Waller-Bridge was set to star opposite Donald Glover, who serves as co-creator and executive producer
Phoebe Waller-Bridge has exited the Amazon reboot of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which she was due to star in opposite Donald Glover,..
The project starring Donald Glover will recast the role and remains on track for a 2022 debut.