Empty Nest Syndrome

TO THE SHOW.WE'RE TALKING ALL ABOUT YOUEMPTY NESTERS OUT THERE DID YOUJUST SEND YOUR LAST CHILD OFFTO COLLEGE.NOW YOU'RE LIKE WHAT DO WEHOUSES SOU QIET ESPECIALLYAFTER YOU'VE COVERED AND I BETI BET YOU SOME OF YOU MOREFAMILY MEMBERS IN YOUR HOUSEAND YOU'RE USED TO WELL HERE TO,HERE TO TALK WITH US TODAYABOUT BALDWIN SHE'SARELATIONSHIP COACH RELATIONSHIPCOACH.WELL, THIS THIS IS SOMETHINGTHAT REALLY CHANGES PEOPLE'SLIVES ON IT HITS HIM IN IT HITSTHEM IN THE FACE, DOESN'T IT?IT REALLY DOES AND IT'S IT CANBE REALLY SO SAD AND MIGHT FEELEMPTY AND LONELY AND WONDEREDWHAT AM I SUPPOSED TO DO NOWYOUR FOCUS HAS BEEN RAISINGTHSEE KIDS AND AND NOW THE LASTONES OUT OF THE HOUSE ANDTHEY'VE GONE BACK TO COLLEGE ORGOT MARRIED OR THEY'RE OLDENOUGH TO LIVE ON THEIR OWNWHAT AM I, WHAT AM I SUPPOSEDTO DO NOW IT'S A BIG BIGQUESTION IT'S A BIG CHANGE SOYOU'VE GOT.SO YOU'VE GOT FIVE TIPS FOR HIM.LET'S OUR FIRST WITH EVERYBODYNEEDS TO REALIZE THAT THEY ARENOT ALONE IN THI SEVERYBODYELSE'S EXPERIENCING IT AS WELL.YES IT'S PERFECTLY NORMAL DO.DO NOT BE AAMSHED ABOUT THISFEELING EVERYONE GOES THROUGHTHIS ALL PARENTS DO SOME MOERTHAN OTHERS ESPECIALLY MOMSTHAT'S FOR SURE.AND YEAH ,DON'T BE ASHAMED OFYOURSELF CRY EVERY ONCE IN AWHILE THAT'S.THAT'S OK.IT IS KO LIKE I SAID THE FEWTEARS AND YOU SAID FEW TEARS.PAT YOURSELF ON THE BACK ANDCONGRAUTLATE YOURSELF YESBECAUSE AS A PARENT YOUR JOB ISTO RAISE SELF-SUFFICIENTINDEPENDENT ADULTS WHO GROW UPAND MOVE OTU OF THE HOUSE SOYOU HAVE JUST ACCOMPLISH THATTHAT'S.THAT'S A VERY BIG JUST BE GLADTHAT YOU DON'T HAVE DON'T HAVEYOUR KIDS WHO ARE IN THEIR 30SFORTIES STILL LIVIGN AT HOME.SO THAT IS GOOD THERE'S A LOTOF PARENTS GRATEFUL FOR THATTHEY'RE LIKE HEY I HEY, I DID AGOOD JOB.THEY CAN SUSTAIN THEMSELVESEVEN TOHUGH IT'S REALLY SCARY IMEAN I REMEMBER WHEN I WENT TOCALL JOHNSON YOU'RE LIKE WHATI'VE HOW MANY BILSL I WORK?HOW DO I DON'T KNOW I CAN'TSTOP I GOT USED TO TI ITS' KINDOF SCARY BUT HOPEFULLY THAT DIDTHEIR JOB TO HELP YOU GET THEEROK TIP, TIP NUMBER THREE ITIT'S TIME FOR A FRESH STARTRIGHT SO INSTEAD SO INSTEAD OFFOCUSING ON YOUR KIDS ALLTHE RESPONSIBILITIES I'ST NOWTIME TO REDISCOVER YOURSELFTHINK ABOUT WHAT WOULD YOU HAVELIKED TO HAVE DONE BEFORE YOUGOT MARRIED AND HAD CHILDREN DOYOU WANT TO GO BACK TO SCHOOLRO LEARN A NEW LANGUAGE OR FINDA NEW HOBBY?GO TO A NEW VACATION OR START ANEW CAREER THAT WILL HELP YOUUNDERSTAND WHAT YOU MIGHT BEDOING RIGHT NOW YOU SHOULDE BDOING RIGHT NOW SO OR WHAT YOUWHAT YOU CAN BE DOING NOW IT'SFEEL FREE TO EXPLORE ANDREDISCOVER YOURSELF WITHOUT ANYGUILT.IT'S YOUR TURN AND I THINK ALOT OF PARENTS HAVE THOSEREGRETS OF SHOULDAW OULDACOULDA I WISH I'D DONE THISBEFORE I HAD KIDS AND I YOUKNOW, THEY CONSTANTLY GOTHROUGH THAT SO LIKE YOU'RESAYING NWO IS THE TIME TOACTUALLY GO ACTUALLY GO ENJOYSOME OF THOSE THINGS AND NOTFEEL GUILTY LIKE I'M NOT GIVINGMY CHILDREN ENOUGH ATTENTION.RAYMORE NO THAT' SNO GUILT ILIEK IT LIKE FOR YOU