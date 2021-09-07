Texas Governor Signs Restrictive Voting Bill Into Law

Texas Governor Signs, Restrictive Voting Bill Into Law.

On September 7, Texas Republican Gov.

Greg Abbott signed a bill into law with a number of new restrictive voting measures.

CNN reports that the bill bans 24-hour and drive-thru voting, imposes new hurdles on mail-in ballots and empowers partisan poll watchers.

Texas joins a list of Republican-controlled states that have clamped down on access to the ballot box.

Florida, Georgia and other states have also enacted new voting laws.

Opponents of the bill will claim that it will restrict voting access for marginalized voters, particularly people of color and those with disabilities.

The bill restricts the hours counties can offer early voting to between 6 A.M.

And 10 P.M.

.

The bill also blocks counties from sending unsolicited mail-in voting applications and places new rules around mail-in voting.

CNN reports that measures to expand voting rights are currently stalled on Capitol Hill.

Due to opposition within the party, Senate Democrats have been unable to break the filibuster preventing voter protections from being put into place