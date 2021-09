Credit: Idaho On Your Side

A new program aims to help families in Malheur and Baker counties to have a healthy start with their children through home visits.

New program helps families have a healthy start with their kids

TO HELP FAMILIES IN MALHREUAND BAKER COUNTY GIVE THEIRCHILDREN A HEALTHY SRTTATHROUGH HOME VISITS.

THE'IMMIGRANT AND REFUGEECOMMUNITY ORGANIZATION' AND'HEALTHY FAMILIES OREGON'LAUNCHED THE FREE ANDVOLUNTARY PROGRAM TO SERVEFAMILIES WITH CHILDREN FIVEYEARS OLD AND YOUNGER.

THEPROGRAM PROVIDES ACTIVITSIEAND RESOURCES FOR PARENTS TOCREATE HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPSWITH THEIR CHILDREN.

IT SOALHELPS FAMILIES RECOGNIZE RISKCTFAORS OF CHILD ABUSE.“SOME RISK FACTORS WOULD BEPOSTPARTUM DEPRESSION,SOMETIMES ITS SUBSTANCEABUSED, SINGLE- PARENTHOUSEHOLDS, MULTIPLE CLDHIRENTHERERISK FACTORS AND ALTHOUGHTHESE THINGS DONTHERETHESE ARE RISK FACTORS TT HASEE” THE ORGANIZATION SAYSTHEY CAN SERVE UP TO 30FAMILIES.

PARTICIPANTS HAVEACCESS TO A FAMILY SUPPORTSPECIALIST... TO CONNECT THEMWITH OTHER COMMU