Vegan family faces backlash over ‘ridiculous’ neighborhood argument

A man feels conflicted about making beef jerky in his backyard because of his vegan neighbors.He shared what happened on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum."I love beef jerky," he said.

"So much so that I bought a dehydrator and have been making jerky every couple of months for a few years.All was going well until the neighbor knocked on our door and asked if we could stop making jerky outside.because she and her husband are vegans, and the smell is making them sick.(she wasn't nice about this, quite rude).He declined to stop making the jerky.Last week, I was making jerky again, and sure enough, she knocks on the door again.this time much angrier, and demanded we stop because it was making her and her child sick.I told her that no, I wouldn't stop, and perhaps they could close up their house or something" .Reddit posters thought he had the right to make his jerky."They're being super entitled to think they can dictate what YOU do in YOUR backyard," one person commented