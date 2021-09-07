A woman took to TikTok to share the unsettling view from her window, and her audience was

A woman took to TikTok to share the unsettling view from her window, and her audience was just as disturbed.“When your neighbor installs a camera directly toward your window,” user @bbzeb alleged in her caption.

The video showed a security camera seemingly pointed right at her.Commenters quickly assessed the legality of the situation, weighing whether it was legal for a camera to be pointed toward her window like that.“That’s so illegal, by law he has to point it away from your window,” one user said.

"Call the police," another wrote.Countless others agreed, but the actual legality of the situation is a bit fuzzy.

Laws for private security cameras vary by state and often depend on intent and scope.According to experts at Nelly's Security, if the camera captures activity in a home that can't be easily seen from street level, contacting a lawyer is the best move.TikTok commenters also offered alternative plans available if the police cannot intervene.One recommended tinted windows or a cardboard cutout as a distraction.

Others recommended staring directly at the camera