Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Becomes Longest Album to Top Billboard 200 & 23 Songs Land on Hot 100 Chart | Billboard News

Kanye West scores his 10th No.

1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with ‘Donda’ and becomes the longest album to top the chart this decade at nearly 109 minutes and 27 tracks.

Plus, West charts 23 songs off the album on the Billboard Hot 100.