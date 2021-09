Brown was sentenced to three-to-nine years in state prison for killing two people in South Buffalo.

"You are lucky you're being spared by the judge" is what Maserati driver will think about for 3-9 years in prison

PEOPLE IN SOUTH BUFFALO ISGOING TO PRISON.

A JUDGESENTENCED ANTONIO BROWN INCOURT LATE THIS MORNING.

HEADMITTED TO CRASHING HISMASERATI INTO ANOTHER CAR --KILLING KRISTIN LABRUNO AND"ANTHONY TWENTYFIVE THE THIRD"IN SOUTH BUFFALO NEARLY TWOYEARS AGO.

THE "I-TEAM'S" EDDRANTCH HAS BEEN FOLLOWINGTHIS CASE SINCE THE BEGINNING.HE TAKES US INTO COURT WHEREEMOTIONS WERE RUNNING HIGH.YOU KILLED MY SON AND I WILLNEVER EVER FORGIVE YOU SANDRATWENTYFIVE SCOLDED ANTONIO DBROWN-- THE DRIVER OF THEMASERATI-- FOR DRIVING DRUNK--SPEEDING AND CRASHING INTO THETOYOTA HER SON WAS DRIVING...IN SOUTH BUFFALO... KILLINGHIM AND HIS COUSIN KRISTINLABRUNO-- BACK IN OCTOBER2019.

THE JUDGE ASKED WE NOTSHOW FAMILY SPEAKING TO THECOURT.

9.52.43 WHAT YOU DIDWAS INCONCEIVABLE ...DISGUSTING.

YOU HAVE BEEN FREEFOR 22 MONTHS AND YOU HAVEPROVEN OVER AND OVER THE LACKOF RESPECT FOR THE LAW ANDHUMAN LIFE.

9.52.53 WHILE HE'SBEEN OUT ON BAIL-- IN ASEPARATE CASE-- BROWN WASARRESTED AND CHARGED FORDRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE--MONTHS AFTER THE DEADLY CRASH.HE'S PLEADED NOT GUILTY TOTHOSE CHARGES.

BUT CRYING INCOURT, IN WHAT IS THE FIRSTTIME WE'VE HEARD FROM HIM--BROWN SAID HE APOLOGIES FORWHAT HAPPENED TO TWENTYFIVEAND LABRUNO.

10.06.54 I CAN'TIMAGINE WHAT IT WOULD BE LIKETO HAVE ONE OF MY LOVED ONESTAKEN FROM ME IN SUCH A TRAGICWAY.

I CAN'T TAKE THE PAINFROM YOU BUT I CAN TELL YOU IWILL NEVER FORGET WHATHAPPENED.

I WILL THINK ABOUTIT EVERYDAY.

10.07.10 DISTRICTATTORNEY JOHN FLYNN SAYS:BROWN WAS GOING 64 MILES ANHOUR-- WHEN HE HIT THE TWOCOUSINS ON SENECA AND POMONA.BLACK BOX DATA PROVIDED THATINFORMATION.

WE'RE TOLD THEREWERE NO SKID MARKS AT THESCENE-- TO SHOW BROWN BRAKEDBEFORE CRASHING.

LABRUNO'SBODY WAS FOUND ALMOST 200YARDS AWAY.

IT'S STILL UNCLEARHOW THAT HAPPENED.

STATESUPREME COURT JUSTICE CAROLYNWOJTASZEK READ LETTERS TO THECOURT-- ABOUT LABRUNO.10.23.11 SHE ALWAYS WANTED TOBE A MOM.

SHE LOVED HERCHILDREN... MORE THAN ANYTHINGELSE IN THE WORLD.

IT MAKES MESICK TO MY STOMACH THAT SHEWILL NOT BE ABLE TO WATCH THEMGROW AND THEY HAVE TO GROW UPWITHOUT THEIR MOM THERE TOCHEER THEM ON AND GUIDE THEMTHROUGH LIFE.

10.23.27 THEJUDGE SENTENCED BROWN TO 3 TO9 YEARS IN STATE PRISON-- FOREACH OF THE FOUR CHARGESAGAINST HIM... TO BE SERVEDCONCURRENTLY.

HE WASHANDCUFFED AND WALKED OUT--LEFT TO THINK ABOUT THIS.

9.5354 YOU ARE LUCKY YOU ARE BEINGSPARED BY THE JUDGE WHILE YOUHAVE GIVEN OUR FAMILY A LIFESENTENCE 9.53.59 ED 7EWNTHOUSANDS OF BUFFALO PUBLICSCHOOL CHILDREN HEAD BACK TOCLASS TOMORROW... AN