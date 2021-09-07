50 Cent Faces Backlash Following Insensitive Michael K. Williams Posts

Yahoo reports that rapper and television producer 50 Cent has drawn outrage over an insensitive post regarding the death of acclaimed actor Michael K.

Williams. Damn if you didn’t see Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele.

RIP michael k.

Williams, 50 Cent, via Instagram.

His post featured an excerpt from 'The New York Post' article breaking the news of Williams’ death on September 6.

According to Yahoo, the rapper later shared another Instagram post referring to past differences between himself and Williams. 50 Cent also wrote in a Facebook post, "New caption alert hey jimmy ya man OD'ed", with a laughing face emoji.

Yahoo reports the reference was to James Rosemond, better known as Jimmy Henchmen, a Brooklyn gangster, music executive and friend of Williams. 50 Cent deleted both posts from Instagram following swift criticism from users.

On September 5, Williams, best known for his role as Omar Little on "The Wire," was found dead in his Brooklyn home.

It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss, Representative for the Williams family, via Yahoo News.

Yahoo reports that Williams had experienced a long battle with addiction and is suspected of dying of a drug overdose