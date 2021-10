Tulsa Police Crack Down on Gun Violence

AND I'M KAREN LARSEN.

THANKSFOR JOINING US FOR 2 NEWS ATSIX.A NEW PUSH TO ED NGUN VIOLENCEIN TULSA IS SHOWING RESULTS.TODAY TULSA POLICE TALKEDABOUT A RECENT INITIATIVE TO ENDVIOLENT CRIME.THEY'VE ARRESTED DOZENS... ANDSEEIZD A COUPLE HUNDRED GUNS.2 NEWS OKLAHOMA'S VINCENT HILLTALKED WITH A MOM WHO KNOWS THEPAIN OF GUN VIOLENCE.MICHELLE HALL'S SON MONTAVEIONWAS A PASSENGER IN THE BACKSEATOF A FRIENDS CAR WHEN SHOTSRANG OUT ENDING HIS LIFE ANDCRUSHING HIS MOTHER'S SPIRIT.Michelle Hall/ Son killed by gunviolence: "September the 15th2001 is when he was born."MICHELLE HALL WOULD BECELEBRATING HER SON'S 20THBIRTHDAY NEXT WEEK.Michelle Hall/ Son killed by gunviolence: "My first born, mybest friend.

The only person Ihad in my life, since I was 18."MONTAEVION HALL A STANDOUTFOOTBALL STAR HAD BIG DREAMSMichelle Hall/ Son killed by gunviolence: "He wanted to go tocollege, He wanted to go to OSUof course."BUT THOSE DREAMS WERE CUT SHORTAND MICHELLE'S WORLD WAS TURNEDUPSIDE DOWN IN NOVEMBER OF 2019WHEN SHE WAS TOLD TO COME TO THEHOSPITAL.Michelle Hall/ Son killed by gunviolence: "So then this copcomes and he goes are youMichelel Hall?""He goes, well Montavion isdead."MICHELLE'S STORY HAS BECOME MUCHTOO COMMON IN TULSA A LOVED ONEKILLED BY GUN VIOLENC E.TULSAPOLICE says they are WORKINGHARD TO PUT A STOP TO IT.Wendell Franklin/ Tulsa Chief OfPolice: "We had a goal in mindand that was to end the violencethat was taking place on ourcity streets."TULSA POLICE ALONG WITH THEA.T.F AND THE F.B.I PUT TOGETHERAN INITIATIVE TO SEIZE ILLEGALGUNS.

TULSA POLICE CHIEFWENDELL FRANKLIN SAYS IT'SSHOWN PROMISING RESULTS.Wendell Franklin/ Tulsa Chief OfPolice: "We made a total of 61arrest.

We hav 1e15 felonycharges that have been filed.We seized 203 guns in 30 days."OF THOSE 203 GUNS, 48 WERESTOLEN FROM EITHER HOMES ORVHIECLES.CHIEF FRANKLIN SAID TULSA POLICEWILL CONTINUE TO PUSH TO GETGUNS OFF THE STREETS.MEANWHILE MICHELLE IS STILLTRYING TO COPE WITH LOSING HERSON TO GUN VIOLENCE."I'll never have that closure.

Idon't know if he called myname."MICHELLE STARTED A NON PROFITORGANIZATION TO HELP FAMILYMEMBERS DEAL WITH OSLING A LOVEDONE TO GUN VIOLENCE.ITS FITTINGLY NAMED AFTER HERSON.