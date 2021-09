Deputy reflects on life three years after shooting

Three years after a friendly-fire shooting that left him paralyzed, former Scott County sheriff’s deputy Jaime Morales feels stuck and wants to move forward.

YEARS AGO, A SCOTTCOUNTY SHERIFF'SDEPUTY LOST THEILITY TO WALKAFTER BEING SHOTIN THE LINE OF DUTY.LARRYA LOT OF GOODCAME FROM THECOMMUNITY AFTERTHAT TRAGICNIGHT...BUT JAIMEMORALES IS STILLDEALING WITHUNFINISHEDBUSINESS WHILEWAITING FOR AHANDICAPPACCESSIBLE HOUSE.LEX 18'S LEIGHSEARCY TALKED TOHIM ABOUTSTRUGGLES ANDGOALS.AROUN11PMDSEPTEMBER 11TH2018.... A NORMALNIGHT SHIFTSHOTS FIRED.CHANGED SCOTTCOUNTY DEPUTYJAIME MORALES' LIFEFOREVER...SHOTS FIRED,CENTRAL.

SHOTSFIRED.

SEND EMSUP TO US NOW.GEORGETOWNPOLICE ANDSHERIFF'S DEPUTIESCAME TO BACK UP AUS MARSHAL WHOHAD CORNERED ASUSPECT SEDERIALROBBER AT THISSCOTT COUNTY I-75REST AREA.

WHENOFFICERS SAY THEYSAW THE SUSPECTREACH FOR AGUN....THEY OPENEDFIRE.

ANINVESTIGATIONREVEALED MORALESWAS HIT BYFRIENDLY FIRE.

HEWAS LEFTPARALYZED.LEIGH: YOU WOULDGO OUT AND DO ITAGAINTOMORROW?

YEAH,I HAVE NO REGRETBEING A MARINE ORBEING A POLICEOFFICERBUT MORALES SAYSTHE PAST THREEYEARS HAVE NOTBEEN EASY...MORALES: LIVINGIN THIS MUCH PAINEVERY SINGLE DAYFOR 3 YEARSREALLY DOESWEIGH ON YOUHE RECENTLY HADAN ELECTRICALSTIMUTOLARIMPLANTED INTO HISSPINAL CORD TORELIEVE CHRONICBURNING NERVEPAIN FROM HISABDOMEN DOWN TOHIS LEGS.I WENT TTHO ELENGTH OFRISKING MY ARMSJUST TGEO T RIDOF IBET CAUSETHERE ARE NOMORE OPTIONSTHERE FOR MEAND THREE YEARSLATER... MORALESSTILL HAS YET TOMOVE INTO AHANDICAPACCESSIBLE HOMETO CA HLLIS OWN.RIGHT AWAY A LOTOF PEOPLEAM CEFORWARD ANDTHEY WANTED TOHELP BUILD METHIS HOUSETHERE WEREPARADES....FUNDRAISERS... THOUSANDSIN DONATIONS....MORALES: MI'EXTREMELYTHANKFUL FOR ALLTHE DONATIONSPEOPLE MADEEARLY ON....THAT'S THE ONLYTHING I'VESURVIVED ON THISWHOLE TIMEBUT HE SAYSSEVERAL OF THEBUILDING PLANSDIDN'T WORK OUT....THE PROBLEM WERAN INTO NOW ISBECAUSE IT HASBEEN SO LONGSINCE THE HOUSEWAS PROMISED TOGET BUILT THAT ALOT OF PEOPLEHAVE BACKED OUTOF PROJECT SOWE'RE TRYING TOPEOPLE TOHOPEFULLY COMEBACKMORALES SAYS APERSON WHOWISHES TO REMAINANONYMOUS HASOFFERED LAND TOBUILD ON WITH THEHELP OF A LOCALCOMPANY.MORALES: MYHOUSE IS NOT 100PERCENTMORALES: 5422 IJUST WANT PEOPLETO KNOW THAT WEARE BUILDING THISHOUSEIN FALLYAND I WILL NEEDHELP NEED ALL THEHELP WE CAN GETHE HOPES TO BREAKGROUND SOON.MEANWHILE,THERE'S OTHERUNFINISHEDBUSINESS- HISLAWSUIT AGAINSTGEORGETOWNPOLICE AND THECITY ALLEGING THATA LACK OF OFFICERTRAINING LED TO HISAVOIDABLESHOOTING INJURY.I FEEL LIKE WHENWE ARE OUT THEREPUTTINGOURSELVES INDANGER ANDOBVIOUSLY PAYINGTHE ULTIMATESACRIFICE WEEXPECT SOMEONETO BE THERE FORUS WE EXPECTSOMEONE TO BETHERE BACKING USUPTHREE YEARSLATER... MORALESSAYS HE SOMETIMESFEELSFORGOTTEN..UT .BTHE MARINE IN HIMKEEPS HIM GOING.SEVERAL THOUSANDFOLLOW HIS T TIKOKVIDEOS MEANT TOINSPIRE OTHERSLIKE HIM TO NEVERGIVE UP.AND HE'LL SOON BEFEATURED IN ACALENDAR.MORALES SAYSWHILE HE MAYNEVER WALK AGAIN,HE'S READY TO PUTTHE PAST BEHINDHIM AND FOCUS ONTHE FUTURE.MORALES: I JUSTWANT TO BE ABLETO LIVE MY LIFEPAIN FREE,COMFORTABLE ANDAT PEACE THAT'SALL I WANTIN SCOTTCOUNTY...LEIGHSEARCY LEX 18NEWS.