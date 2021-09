"If you give a child a book..." campaign highlights the joy of reading "If you give a child a book..." campaign highlights the joy of reading

STIES SHOW THE ABILITY TOREAD CAN HELP LIFT CHILDRENOUT OF POVERTY.THAT’S WHY MTN AND THESCRIPPS-HOWARD FOUNDATION ARECOMMITTED TO INCREASINGLITERACY FOR CHILDREN INNE..EDDURING THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER,WE WILL BE ASKING THECOMMUNITY DTOONATE TO OURSECOND ANNUAL "IF YOU GIVE ACHILD A BOOK" CAMPAIGN..THIS YEAR, ’E RE RAISING MONEYFOR SUNNYSIDE ELEMENTARY INGREAT FALLS - A TITLE 1SCHOOL, WHERE OVER HALF OF THESTUDENT BODY LIVES IN LOWINCOME HOUSEHOLDS WITH LITTLEOR NO ACCESS TO BOOKS..THE MONEY RAISED THIS YEARWILL BE USED TO PURCHASE BOOKSFOR STUDENTS AT SUNNYSIDETAKE HOME WITH THEM..

WHICHEDUCATORS SEE AS AN INVALUABLETOOL TO FOSTER LIFELONGLEARNING AND SUCCE.SS{WELL, THEY HAVE SOMETHING TOREAD AT HOME.

THEY HAVESOMETHING THAT THEY CAN ADRETO THEIR PARENTS.

THEY CANREAD THESE BOOKS TO THEIRYOUNGER SIBLINGS.

IIFT’S ABOOK THEY REALLY LIKED,THEY’LL READ IT OVER AND OVERAND OVER AGAIN, THE MORE THEYDEVELOP THEIR READING SKILLS,THE BETTER READERS THEY’LL BETHE MORE SUCCESSFUL THEY’LL BEIN SCHOOL THROUGHOUT ALL THEWAY UP THROUGH HIGH SCHOOL}{SOME OF OUR KIDDOS GO HOMEAND THEY’RE TAKINCAG RE OFLITTLE SISTER OR LITTLEBROTHER, AND MAYBE THEY DON’TKNOW WHAT THEY’RE DOING ISREALLY SOLIDIFYINGHA WT THEYHAVE BEEN LEARNING AT SCHOOLBY READING TO THEIR LITTLESIBLING AT HOME.

BUT IT IS.AND THE MORE THAT WE CANSUPPORT THAT, THE MORE SUCCESSTHAT WE’RE GOING TO SEE IN THECLASSROOM}EVY ER$5 DONATION PAYS FOR ABOOK THAT A STUDENT WILL GETTO TAKE HOME, KEEP, AND CALLTHEIR VERY OWN.IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO MAKE ADONATION, YOU CAN VISITKRTV.COM/GIVEABOOK RHTIG NOW,OR YOU CAN TEXT KRTV TO345345.