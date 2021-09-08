Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Victims of 9/11 honored by SC college students

Credit: WYFF
Duration: 02:17s 0 shares 1 views

Victims of 9/11 honored by SC college students
Victims of 9/11 honored by SC college students
Victims of 9/11 honored by SC college students

AND JUST DAYS BEFORE THE CYITMARKS 20 YEARS SINCE THETRAGEDY, STUDENTS IN THE UPSTATEARE FINDING WAYS TO HONOR THOSELIVES LOST.OUR RENEE WUNDERLICH HAS MOREFROMOB B JONES UNIVERSITY.RENEE SOME OF THE STUDENTS WHO: PLACED THESE FLAGS -- THEYREWE JUST BABIES ON SEPTEMBER11, TWO THOUSAND ONE, AND SOMEOF THEM WERE NOT EVEN BORN YET.SO WE ASK, WHAESDOT THIS MEANTO THEM?

Related news coverage

Advertisement