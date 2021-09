VDH to hold 170 additional COVID testing events to meet rising demand

Medical professionals said that they are happy to hear that more people want to get tested and they're ready to do what they need to meet the demand.

THE VIRGINA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHIS EXPANIDING COVID 19 TESTINGACROSS THE COMMONWEATH.JIB THIS COMES AFTER THE STATEHAS SEEN A RISIN DE EMAND.WE'LL SEE 170 ADDITIONALTESTING EVENTS ACROSS VIRGINIAINSEPTEMBER.VDH IS COORDINATING WITH LOCALHEALTH DISTRICTS AND VENDORS TOMAKE IT HAPPEN.OFFICIALS SAY THE DELTA VARIANTIS WHAT'S BEHIND THE IRENCASEDDESIRE FOR TESTING AMONG THEPUBLIC.ORME PEOPLESEEKING TESTING IS WELCOME NEWSTO MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS SOTHEY'RE WORKING TO MEETDEMAND.SO WHO SHOULDBE TESTED?

HEALTH OFFICIALSSAY...ANYONE WITH COVID SYMOMPTSREGARDLESS OFVACCINATION STATUS.ANYONE WHO MAY HAVE COME INTOCONTACT WITH SOMEONE WHAS HASTESTED POSITIVE.THOSE WHO ARE TRAVELING OR HAVERETURNED FROM TRAVELING.AND THOSE WHO HAVE ATTENDEDLARGE EVENTS ESPECIALLY INDOORS.EVEN MOREEVENTS COULD BE ADDED BASED ONNEED AND AS A WAY TO REDUCESTRESS ON HEALTHCARE PROVIDERSAS THEY SEE A SURGEIN PEOP LENEEDING CARE.7:21-7:40 - DR.LAURIE FORLANO, DEPUTY DIRECTOR,VDH OFFICE OFEPIDEOLMIOGY "SO WE'RE JUSTTRYING TO MAKE SURE WE CANINCREASE THE ACCESS POINTS,WHEREVER WE, YOU KNOW, HAVE ATOUCH POINT FROM PUBLIC HEALTH.OUR PARTNERS IN HEALTH CARE HAVEBEEN TESTING FOLKS ALL ALONG,AND THEY'RE DOING A GREATJOB, BUT THEY'RE QUITE BUSY INDEALING WITH A LOT OF SICKPEOPLE RIGHT NOW.SO WE WANTTO MAKE SURE WE CAN RELIEVE SOMEOF THAT BURDEN IF WE CAN."VDH SAYS THE MOST EFFECTIVECOURSE OF ACTION AGAISNT COVID19IS VACCINATION ...AND ALTHOUGH IMPORTANT, TESTINGREMAINS APART OF A LAYERED APPROACH TOPREVENTING THE SPREAD OF THEVIRUS.IF YOU NEED TO FIND THE NEARESTTESTING SITE TOWHERE YOU LIVE ...HEAD TO