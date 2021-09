Parents call for Frontier CSD to disobey state mask mandate

Tuesday night, at a school board meeting, most parents who stood front and center, demanded masks be optional.

SCHOOL OFFICIALSARE STARTING THE NEW YEAR BYADOPTING A NEW STATEWIDEPOLICY THEY SAY ESSENTIALLYHAS THEIR HANDS TIED.

THESTATE SAYS ALL CHILDREN AGETWO AND UP MUST WEAR A MASKINSIDE A SCHOOL BUILDING --WHETHER THEY ARE VACCINATED ORNOT.

MASKS ARE OPTIONALOUTSIDE.

STUDENTS CAN ALSOTAKE THEM OFF WHEN THEY AREEATING LUNCH.THE STATE IS GETTING SOMEPUSH-BACK.

THE CHRISTIANCENTRAL SCHOOL INWILLIAMSVILLE IS SUING TO TRYAND GET THIS MASK MANDATEREVOKED.

TONIGHT JEFF RUSACKBRINGS US MORE OF THE RESPONSEFROM SOME PARENTS WHO SAYMASKS IN SCHOOLS PUT THEIRCHILDREN AT GREATER RISK.THE FRONTIER CENTRAL SCHOOLDISTRICT STARTS CLASSES ONWEDNESDAY.

LIKE EVERY OTHERSCHOOL DISTRICT IN THE STATE,NEARLY ALL STUDENTS WILL HAVETO WEAR A MASK FOR A MAJORITYOF THE SCHOOL DAY.

TUESDAYNIGHT, AT A SCHOOL BOARDMEETING, MOST PARENTS, WHOSTOOD FRONT AND CENTER,DEMANDED MASKS BE OPTIONAL.THE BLOOD IS GOING TO BE ONYOUR HANDS.

THE SUPERINTEDENT,EXPLAINING THAT THEIR HANDSARE TIED.

SAYING THE MASKS ARETO PROTECT STUDENTS AND STAFF,AND GOING AGAINST THE MANDATEWOULD PUT THEIR STATE FUNDINGIN JEOPARDY... HE SAID HE'SALREADY SHORT STAFFED.

IF OURDRIVERS FALL OR ONE OF OURSTAFF GETS QUARANTINED ANDCANNOT COME TO SCHOOL, ISIMPLY WON'T HAVE ANYBODY TOPUT IN FRONT OF YOUR CHILDRENTO TEACH THEM.

PARENTS CALLINGFOR UNMASKING, SAY THE MASKSDO MORE HARM THAN GOOD.

IT'SALSO VERY CLEAR THAT THEY'RENOT IN ANY DANGER AND TO YOURPOINT MR SWIATEK I RESPECT THEFACT THAT YOU'RE TRYING TOPROTECT YOUR TEACHERS AND YOURSTAFF BUT THEY'VE HAD THEOPPORTUNITY TO TAKE THEVACCINE.

ALL BUT ONE SPEAKERCALLED FOR UNMASKING.

MASKTHEM.

PEOPLE ARE DYING INFLORIDA IN TEXAS.

KIDS ARE.

WEALREADY HAVE PROOF THAT MASKSWORK.

PARENTS WHO ARE AGAINSTTHE MADATE... WANT THEFRONTIER DISTRICT TO FILE ASUIT AGAINST THE STATE...ALLOWING FAMILIES TO HAVE THECHOICE.

