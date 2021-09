Taliban announces new government, Russian NSA meets Ajit Doval in Delhi | Oneindia News

As Taliban announces new government, Russia’s NSA Nikolay Patrushev is visiting India to meet Ajit Doval.

Apart from meeting his counterpart, Patrushev is expected to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Prime Minister.

#RussianNSA #TalibanGovernment #Afghanistan