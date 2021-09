Health Secretary: £5.4 billion guaranteed for social care

Health Secretary Sajid Javid guarantees £5.4 billion will be allocated to adult social care as part of the £36 billion raised by an increase in National Insurance contributions.

He wishes he "could wave a wand" and start immediately, but is confident the legislation will get through parliament.

Report by Edwardst.

