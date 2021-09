Watching these two play will brighten your day!

Samson the giant Newfoundland and Rambo the adorable Cavalier King Charles will surely put a smile on anyone’s face as they jump around their yard playing fetch with mom.

Samson may seem big and overbearing, but Rambo is the one who always ends up with the toy.

One thing is sure though, they both love when mom says it’s time for dinner, they come running!

Cute pair!